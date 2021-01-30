Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.86

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and traded as low as $57.68. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 119 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

