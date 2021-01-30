NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 68,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 263,770 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 577,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

