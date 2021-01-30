Nuco.cloud One Day Volume Hits $128,712.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $128,712.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00132013 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00267414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065987 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,204.04 or 0.89743024 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Token Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud.

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

Nuco.cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

