Nuformix plc (NFX.L) (LON:NFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.41

Nuformix plc (NFX.L) (LON:NFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.41 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 1583051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.28.

Nuformix plc (NFX.L) Company Profile (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops drugs using cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP004, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple forms of fibrosis in various human tissues.

