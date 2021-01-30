Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) – Analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.71.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) stock opened at C$62.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.84 billion and a PE ratio of 377.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.48. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$34.80 and a 52 week high of C$70.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.12 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 1,077.84%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

