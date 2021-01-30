Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.62

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $17.01. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 403,965 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 146,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 166,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

