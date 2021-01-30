Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Up 1,042.6% in January

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, an increase of 1,042.6% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,312,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 41.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 136,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 55.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,336,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,559,000 after buying an additional 1,555,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

