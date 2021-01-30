Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $487,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.8% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $253,000.

NYSE NXJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. 98,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,150. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

