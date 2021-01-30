Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 316,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NQP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. 85,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,607. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

