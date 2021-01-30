NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $519.59. 6,788,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

