NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lessened by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.59. 6,788,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

