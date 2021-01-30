NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in NVIDIA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $519.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.