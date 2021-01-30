NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Release Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $160.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.90. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

