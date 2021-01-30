Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,710.89 ($22.35).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) alerts:

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 2,777 ($36.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £20.79 billion and a PE ratio of -161.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,417.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,378.34. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.