Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

