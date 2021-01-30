Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Update

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 376,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,564. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation develop projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. The company produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses.

