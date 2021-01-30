Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.77 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $257,488.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00131845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00266570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00065637 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,578.92 or 0.90571407 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.