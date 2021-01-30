OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,062 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,467,000 after purchasing an additional 155,394 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,699 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE opened at $30.52 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $101,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,697.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

