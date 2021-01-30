Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $257.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.29.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $259.01. 1,025,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.