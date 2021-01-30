Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OSBC stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $288.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. Research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

