Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to $92.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Onex from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.07.

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. Onex has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

