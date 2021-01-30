Ontology 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $176.25 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $473.73 million and approximately $176.25 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00052476 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00202425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000238 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009464 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003004 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

