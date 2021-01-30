Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Open Text makes up 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.11% of Open Text worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Open Text by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

OTEX stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,442. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.