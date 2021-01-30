Oppenheimer Comments on AT&T Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

