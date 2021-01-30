Oppenheimer Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $275.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.66.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.83. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,682,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $104,342,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

