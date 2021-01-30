Optas LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Optas LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

NYSE:D opened at $72.89 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,644.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

