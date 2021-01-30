Optas LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Optas LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.