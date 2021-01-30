Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OCC stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Optical Cable has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.