Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $20.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,711,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

