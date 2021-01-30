Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth $133,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Orange by 6.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 144,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

Several analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.