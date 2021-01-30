Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) versus TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Head to Head Comparison

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and TESSCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -47.16% -71.85% -34.81% TESSCO Technologies -4.73% -11.16% -4.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbital Energy Group and TESSCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 TESSCO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orbital Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.11%. Given Orbital Energy Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Orbital Energy Group is more favorable than TESSCO Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and TESSCO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 12.01 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -16.55 TESSCO Technologies $540.30 million 0.13 -$21.57 million ($1.10) -7.04

Orbital Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TESSCO Technologies. Orbital Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TESSCO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TESSCO Technologies beats Orbital Energy Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. It also provides network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products, as well as training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, the company offers installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, it provides mobile devices, such as cellular and smart phones; and data device accessories, including power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, and other retailers under the Ventev brand. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

