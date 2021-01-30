O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $425.47 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

