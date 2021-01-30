Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. 95,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

