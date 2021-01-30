Ormeus Cash (OMC) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1,441.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00387627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003660 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com. The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

