Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 489.6% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNNGY. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

DNNGY traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,658. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $76.47.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.