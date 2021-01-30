Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG) shares traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,390 ($18.16) and last traded at GBX 1,405 ($18.36). 6,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 13,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,465 ($19.14).

The firm has a market cap of £201.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,324.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,131.54.

Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) Company Profile (LON:OIG)

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to generate consistently high absolute returns, whilst maintaining a low level of risk for shareholders. The Company principally invests in small and mid-size quoted and unquoted companies in the United Kingdom and the United States.

