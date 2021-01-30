OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OSIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

OSI Systems stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $98.26.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

