OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the December 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

OTCMKTS OSAGF remained flat at $$63.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.65. OSRAM Licht has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $64.01.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

