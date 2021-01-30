Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 312.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.