Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Trading Up 14.2%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares were up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 1,326,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 670,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTIC shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $204.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 66.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

