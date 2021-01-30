Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Short Interest Update

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ottawa Bancorp stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Ottawa Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

