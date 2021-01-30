Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) (LON:OVB) Shares Down 0.5%

Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) (LON:OVB) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14). 986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 30.81, a current ratio of 33.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Ovoca Bio plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing BP-101, a medicinal treatment for premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

