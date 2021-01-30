Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report $217.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.76 million and the highest is $217.10 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $297.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $744.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.23 million to $744.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $957.15 million, with estimates ranging from $867.09 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 104,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $311,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

