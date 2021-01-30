Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,954,006 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

