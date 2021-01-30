P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $826.00 and traded as low as $822.00. P2P Global Investments shares last traded at $826.00, with a volume of 23,968 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £617.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 826. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 68.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73.

About P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

