Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,864,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,744,000 after buying an additional 411,282 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 235,162 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,973 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 42.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBM opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

