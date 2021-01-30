Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

