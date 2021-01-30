Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $156,602,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CoreLogic by 32.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 493.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLGX. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

