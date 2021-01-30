Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $636,000 Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

KELYA opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $767.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

