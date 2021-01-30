Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,063 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,197.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $105,164.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

